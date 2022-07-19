Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on August 15th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0769 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$9.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.96 and a 1 year high of C$11.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
