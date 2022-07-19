Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) were down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.24 and last traded at C$3.24. Approximately 821,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,547,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$8.80 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.72.

Canopy Growth Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

