Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after buying an additional 1,849,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after buying an additional 3,797,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,542,000 after buying an additional 216,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 1,731,859 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.92 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.03.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

