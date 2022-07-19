Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 400 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE:MO opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

