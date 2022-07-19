Capital Investment Counsel Inc Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $272,868,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AbbVie by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in AbbVie by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.
In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
