Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.83.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

