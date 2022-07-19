Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

