Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

SWN opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 42,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

