Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the June 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Capital Product Partners Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.31. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 50.54%. The business had revenue of $69.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 1,744.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 57,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CPLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

