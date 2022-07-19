Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLPGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the June 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Capital Product Partners Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.31. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 50.54%. The business had revenue of $69.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 1,744.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 57,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CPLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

