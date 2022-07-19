Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSCCF. CIBC decreased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSCCF traded up 0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 2.02. 51,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,974. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of 1.73 and a 12-month high of 6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 3.17.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

