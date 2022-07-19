CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,632 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UCTT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $60.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,792.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

