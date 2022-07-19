CapWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,134 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $229,810,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after buying an additional 8,239,657 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,783,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,872,000 after buying an additional 1,209,042 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

