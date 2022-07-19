CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $11.52 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,409 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Campbell Soup worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPB. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

