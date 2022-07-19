CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $13.07 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98,962 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises approximately 1.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after buying an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in General Electric by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,259 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

