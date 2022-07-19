CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,290 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 425,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 40,514 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after buying an additional 333,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after buying an additional 124,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th.

Delek US Company Profile



Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

