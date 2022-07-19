CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $9.46 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.83.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $111.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

