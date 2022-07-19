CapWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,109 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.06% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUSA. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,132 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $36.42.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

