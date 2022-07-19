CapWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 214,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 64,149 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.93.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

