Carbon Price Tops $0.0053 (SWTH)

Carbon (SWTH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $37,418.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,166.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,320.76 or 0.05834231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00021027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 1,719,507,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,857,809 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars.

