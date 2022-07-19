Cartesi (CTSI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16.96 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, Cartesi has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $103.29 million and approximately $16.96 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004545 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 88% against the dollar and now trades at $105.58 or 0.00479948 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00020202 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001911 BTC.
Cartesi Coin Profile
Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 593,547,671 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io.
Cartesi Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.