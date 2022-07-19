Cartesi (CTSI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16.96 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, Cartesi has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $103.29 million and approximately $16.96 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 88% against the dollar and now trades at $105.58 or 0.00479948 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00020202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 593,547,671 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io.

Cartesi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.