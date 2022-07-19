Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $121,795,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.63.

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,302. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $216.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

