Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Head to Head Contrast

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cazoo Group and Carvana’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.52 -$747.38 million N/A N/A Carvana $12.81 billion 0.30 -$135.00 million ($4.03) -5.52

Carvana has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A Carvana -2.55% -53.77% -6.35%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Cazoo Group and Carvana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cazoo Group has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carvana has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Carvana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cazoo Group and Carvana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cazoo Group 0 5 0 0 2.00 Carvana 1 10 10 0 2.43

Cazoo Group presently has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 285.48%. Carvana has a consensus target price of $108.09, indicating a potential upside of 385.80%. Given Carvana’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carvana is more favorable than Cazoo Group.

Summary

Carvana beats Cazoo Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cazoo Group

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices. Carvana Co. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.