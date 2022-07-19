Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the June 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Ceapro Stock Performance

Shares of Ceapro stock remained flat at $0.45 on Tuesday. 29,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,234. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.80. Ceapro has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. Ceapro had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry.

