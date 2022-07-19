CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001207 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $225.34 million and $22.31 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,231.24 or 1.00000926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 803,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

