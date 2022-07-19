Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 75,268 shares.The stock last traded at $5.47 and had previously closed at $5.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLBT. Cowen dropped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.