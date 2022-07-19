Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.47. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.15.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

