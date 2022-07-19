Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in June

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Celtic Stock Performance
Shares of Celtic stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Celtic has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $1.90.
Celtic Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celtic (CLTFF)
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.