Centric Swap (CNS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.36 Million

Centric Swap (CNS) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $150,954.83 and approximately $1.36 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,149.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.49 or 0.05831405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp.

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.