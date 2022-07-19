CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Short Interest Up 36.5% in June

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,065,700 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 1,512,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.0 days.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. 5,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,533. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CESDF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.43.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

