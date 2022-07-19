CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Short Interest Up 36.5% in June

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,065,700 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 1,512,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.0 days.
CES Energy Solutions Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. 5,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,533. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.
CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
Further Reading
