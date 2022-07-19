Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CSSEP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

See Also

