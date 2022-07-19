China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Down 27.7% in June

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Liberal Education Stock Down 3.2 %

China Liberal Education stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,858. China Liberal Education has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Liberal Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 381,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.75% of China Liberal Education at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

