China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.65. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Institutional Trading of China Online Education Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in China Online Education Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198,123 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in China Online Education Group in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in China Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in China Online Education Group by 219.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

