Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given a $280.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) received a $280.00 target price from equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

Shares of CHDN stock traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.28. The stock had a trading volume of 151,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,946. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.55.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 32,677 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

