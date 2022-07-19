CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Price Performance

CI Financial stock opened at C$13.88 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$12.98 and a 12-month high of C$30.88. The stock has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.76.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$633.75 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.6300001 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.