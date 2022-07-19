Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.24. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a negative return on equity of 430.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 33,325 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

