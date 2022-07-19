Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$15.50

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.29.
Shares of CGX stock traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.18. 273,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,797. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$10.35 and a 12-month high of C$15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of C$708.39 million and a P/E ratio of -3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.60.
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
