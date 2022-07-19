Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$15.50

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.29.

Shares of CGX stock traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.18. 273,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,797. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$10.35 and a 12-month high of C$15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of C$708.39 million and a P/E ratio of -3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.60.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$195.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cineplex will post 1.0680616 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

