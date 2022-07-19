Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus decreased their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $378.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.58. Cintas has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Cintas by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,667,000 after buying an additional 603,924 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 20,037.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,903,000 after buying an additional 296,155 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.