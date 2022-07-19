CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the June 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CION Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:CION traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,516. CION Investment has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $475.03 million and a PE ratio of 7.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter.

In other CION Investment news, Director Robert A. Breakstone acquired 3,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $32,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CION Investment news, CEO Mark Gatto acquired 5,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,806 shares in the company, valued at $360,209.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Breakstone bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $32,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 28,360 shares of company stock valued at $301,129. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $7,358,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

