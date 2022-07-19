Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.31. 540,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,022,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

