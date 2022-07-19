Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

C stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.41. 523,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,022,084. The company has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

