Civic (CVC) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Civic (CVC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $148.36 million and approximately $20.56 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,005.67 or 1.00006597 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004548 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008251 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004146 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004540 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Civic
Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.
Civic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.