Civitas (CIV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $52.00

Civitas (CIV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Civitas has a market capitalization of $15,739.49 and $52.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003866 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00134966 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008746 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000212 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000808 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000198 BTC.
About Civitas
Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,687,998 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Civitas Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.