CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CKX Lands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of CKX Lands by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CKX Lands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CKX Lands by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter.

CKX Lands Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CKX traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 665. CKX Lands has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

