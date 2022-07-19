Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) PT Lowered to CHF 20 at Morgan Stanley

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CLZNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Clariant from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Clariant Stock Performance

Shares of Clariant stock remained flat at $18.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. 64 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

