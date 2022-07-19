Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 310 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clear Investment Research LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.14. 14,805,134 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average of $66.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

