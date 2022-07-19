Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 54 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Clear Investment Research LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,867,000 after buying an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,809,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,454 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $528,021,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $6.05 on Tuesday, hitting $216.73. 3,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,601. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

