Clear Investment Research LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Clear Investment Research LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 57,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 103,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SPLV traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,539. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.61.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.