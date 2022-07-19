CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Down 32.3% in June

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CLP Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CLP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 442,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. CLP has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Get CLP alerts:

CLP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.0722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLP Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup lowered CLP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

(Get Rating)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.