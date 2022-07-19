Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Gap Up to $7.68

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $7.98. Coherus BioSciences shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 2,486 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51.

Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.44). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,032 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,707,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,972 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after acquiring an additional 729,459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,272,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 947,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 206,139 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

