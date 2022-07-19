CoinLoan One Day Volume Tops $196,373.00 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One CoinLoan coin can now be purchased for $17.80 or 0.00080899 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $34.71 million and $196,373.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004544 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.69 or 0.00434856 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00020980 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001911 BTC.
CoinLoan Coin Profile
CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io.
CoinLoan Coin Trading
